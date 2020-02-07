Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a house fire on Bundal Street, Chermside. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a house fire on Bundal Street, Chermside. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after house fire

by Alexandria Utting, Cormac Pearson
7th Feb 2020 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has fronted a Brisbane Court over the attempted murder of a woman, who was pulled from a burning house on Brisbane's northside earlier this week.

Police on Thursday charged James Morton Mason, 43, from Spring Hill with the attempted murder of Alexis Parkes, 50.

He was also charged with the arson of her Chermside home.

 

Alexis Parkes and her son Brandon, she was found unconscious in the burning house and is now stable in Royal Brisbane Woman's Hospital. Source: Facebook
Alexis Parkes and her son Brandon, she was found unconscious in the burning house and is now stable in Royal Brisbane Woman's Hospital. Source: Facebook

Ms Parkes is still in hospital with critical injuries after she was pulled from her burning Bundal St property shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

Mason briefly faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning over the charges but had his matter adjourned until next month.

The court heard he was wanted for stealing, receiving tainted property, fraud, possession of drugs and failing to appear in court.

Mason will remain in custody until his next appearance on March 9 after today making no application for bail.

 

HOW NEIGHBOUR RUSHED TO HELP WOMAN TRAPPED IN BURNING HOUSE

Michael Kramarenko, 44, tried to kick the door down to save his neighbour trapped in a house fire. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall
Michael Kramarenko, 44, tried to kick the door down to save his neighbour trapped in a house fire. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Neighbour and good Samaritan Michael Kramarenko attempted to save Ms Parkes before emergency services arrived.

He bravely ran towards the house to try and get to her.

"Standing on my deck across the road the heat was intense, being at the house was double that over again," he said.

Fire investigators at the scene. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Fire investigators at the scene. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

Neighbours surrounding the house told him there was someone inside. That was when he sprung into action.

"I've gone up the side stairs and tried to kick in the door, but because it was so hot it was just melting the door," he said.

Police on scene at Bundal Street, Chermside, after a house fire. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall
Police on scene at Bundal Street, Chermside, after a house fire. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Mr Kramarenko said that after trying his best to get in, the fire eventually became too dangerous.

She said, 'No, everything is locked. I don't have the keys.'

"I heard nothing from her after that."

Firefighters then entered with breathing apparatus, finding and removing the woman.

More Stories

Show More
arson attempted murder crime house fire murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro police searching for stolen car

        premium_icon M’boro police searching for stolen car

        News The vehicle was locked and secured overnight

        ‘ABSURD’ ASSAULT: Teen handcuffed by boot camp leader

        premium_icon ‘ABSURD’ ASSAULT: Teen handcuffed by boot camp leader

        News The boy was left handcuffed for several hours after the man lost the keys

        Maryborough first to receive NDIS support team

        premium_icon Maryborough first to receive NDIS support team

        News ‘This team will begin engaging with local disability service providers’

        Iconic Great Hall to keep penning its history

        premium_icon Iconic Great Hall to keep penning its history

        News THE Hervey Bay Great Hall might be demolished but its story will still be written...