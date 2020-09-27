Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder

by Cloe Read
27th Sep 2020 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following an altercation in Ipswich on Friday night.
Queensland Police said the 62-year-old was charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), after police responded to reports of a disturbance on Darling St about 7.30pm on September 25.

A 62-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a 37-year-old man Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: Supplied
A 62-year-old man was charged with attempted murder following an altercation with a 37-year-old man Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: Supplied

Police allege a 37-year-old man was found at the scene with a serious wound to his stomach, before he was transported to Princess Alexandria Hospital for treatment.
The 62-year-old man is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28.

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder

More Stories

attempted murder charges court editors picks police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        Premium Content Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        News Queensland will this week become the only state in Australia without a moratorium on rental evictions with fears struggling tenants will be kicked out.

        PICS: Big turn out for grand final day

        Premium Content PICS: Big turn out for grand final day

        News Frank Coulthard Oval was decorated with yellow and blue balloons and streamers as...

        What murder accused and girlfriend did after Surfers death

        Premium Content What murder accused and girlfriend did after Surfers death

        Crime One of two men accused of stabbing a Beenleigh father in Surfers Paradise is “in a...