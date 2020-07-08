Man charged with attempting to barge into business

The man was arrested and charged by police.

A MAN has been charged with attempted breaking and entering after allegedly trying to barge his way through a roller door.

The alleged incident happened about 6.10pm on July 3 at a business in Lennox St, Maryborough.

Police allege the man tried to gain entry by barging the roller door numerous times.

The man was then disturbed by the business owner and subsequently left the area.

A 54-year-old Bundaberg man was arrested and charged by police.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 31.