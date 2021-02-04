Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
Crime

Man charged with defrauding elderly

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Feb 2021 7:14 PM

A man has been charged with swindling more than $10,000 from two elderly nursing home residents.

Police raided a Blaxland Parade house in Eastwood and arrested the 35-year-old man about 7.40am on Thursday.

Police will allege in court he took credit cards belonging to an 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, who both reside at an aged care facility in Marsfield, and committed 376 fraudulent transactions totalling more than $10,000.

It's understood the man was an employee at the residential aged care facility.

The man was taken to Ryde Police Station and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday, February 17.

Ryde Police Area Command first received information about the fraudulent transactions in December 2020.

Originally published as Man charged with defrauding elderly

crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two dingoes involved in serious attack on child

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two dingoes involved in serious attack on child

        News Rangers are at Orchid Beach where the incident happened.

        REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        Premium Content REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        News It’s the third for the area and promises a big opening day for fried chicken...

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        News The region is riding a development wave; Here are seven multimillion-dollar...