Man charged with drink driving while going 149km

A 37-YEAR-old Bundaberg region resident is set to front court after allegedly travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit while under the influence.

A Childers police spokesman said the man was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

His licence was immediately suspended for travelling more than 45kmh over the limit. After he was pulled over, he recorded a blood-alcohol level also over the limit.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in court charged with drink-driving and speeding on November 15.