A Toowoomba man, 25, has been charged with aggravated fraud.
News

Man charged with fraud under racehorse doping probe

Staff writers
14th Nov 2019 10:08 AM
A TOOWOOMBA man has been charged with aggravated fraud as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected thoroughbred horse doping.

Police from State Crime Command's Queensland Racing Crime Squad charged the 25-year-old man yesterday.

"This further arrest forms part of the ongoing investigation into the administration of unregulated performance enhancing supplements designed to avoid detection in racing officials' testing system," police said in a statement.

"It is alleged the man was intimately involved in the purchase and administration of the supplements."

It follows charges against three other people on June 25 this year as part of the operation.

The man is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on December 2.

