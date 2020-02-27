Menu
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Man charged with grievous bodily harm against brother

Marguerite Cuddihy
27th Feb 2020 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
A 41-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted by his older brother in Nanango this week.

Police allege around 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight, where one of them was kneed in the head.

Paramedics and police attended the Chester St home and the man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

He was then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He is set to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

South Burnett

