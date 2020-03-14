New details: Man charged with murder in late night shooting

HORROR: Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Lockyer Waters on Saturday morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome

POLICE have revealed new details as they try to piece together the events that lead to man being shot dead in the Lockyer Valley last night.

Around 12.15am Saturday morning, police were called to an incident at Markai Rd, Lockyer Waters.

Gatton detectives have now revealed a 40-year-old Fernvale man was found dead at the property from a gunshot wound.

Police also located a 34-year-old Laidley Heights man at the address.

He has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Both men were known to each other.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or who was in the vicinity and has dashcam footage to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.