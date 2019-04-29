Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Murder charge: Aussie’s body found in London

by AAP
29th Apr 2019 1:14 PM

A MAN has been charged with murder after an Australian woman was found dead in East London.

The victim, Amy Parsons, 35, was discovered at a flat on Crowder Street in Whitechapel on Friday about 1.30pm local time.

Press Association has confirmed Ms Parsons is an Australian.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and has since been charged. He is due to appear at Thames Magistratesâ€™ Court on Monday.

Ms Parsons and the defendant are believed to have known one another and investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing, the Met Police said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

More Stories

crime london murder

Top Stories

    Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    premium_icon Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    Parenting Thanks to the CPR skills of a bystander, an unresponsive toddler was resuscitated after a near-drowning in Scarness

    Council to trial timed parking at River Heads boat ramp

    premium_icon Council to trial timed parking at River Heads boat ramp

    News Five of the 12 all-day spots will be targeted in the trial

    FERTILITY: Free IVF seminar to be held on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon FERTILITY: Free IVF seminar to be held on Fraser Coast

    Health A free seminar will be held in Hervey Bay this week.

    GALLERY: Xavier College's Year 12 students celebrate early

    premium_icon GALLERY: Xavier College's Year 12 students celebrate early

    News Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward