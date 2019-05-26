Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged with murder over assault death

by Heather McNab
26th May 2019 7:35 PM

A man has been charged with murder following a fight in far northern NSW which led to the death of another man.

The 54-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being critically injured in the fight at a unit in Tweed Heads West on May 15.

Michael Charles Cook, 47, was arrested at the scene and charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

NSW Police say he was re-arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

He was refused bail when his matter was first in Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

The matter is due back in the same court on Monday when he's expected to appear via video link.

assault death editors picks murder tweed heads

Top Stories

    PETITION: Thousands sign to stop cashless welfare card

    premium_icon PETITION: Thousands sign to stop cashless welfare card

    News 'It's a pity it's taken the card to come to wake people up.'

    $500K footpath facelift for St Helens

    premium_icon $500K footpath facelift for St Helens

    News Work starts this week on the replacement of the existing footpath

    Age no barrier to skills at USC

    premium_icon Age no barrier to skills at USC

    News USC will run Uni Skills for You at its Fraser Coast campus