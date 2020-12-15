Man chokes partner and days later beats her unconscious

A removalist had a sawn-off shotgun when he grabbed his partner by the throat and threw her onto the couch. Days later he would beat her to unconsciousness.

A FORMER removalist had a sawn-off shotgun in his hand when he grabbed his partner by the throat and threw her on to the couch.

The woman managed to escape but when she went to check on Bradley John Harris days later he beat her into unconsciousness.

Harris would then forge a doctor's letter in an attempt to delay his trial.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, six counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of attempting to pervert the course of justice and forging documents.

Harris was on Monday given a head sentence of five years, to be eligible for parole on August 14 next year.

Judge Rowan Jackson said: "These are very serious offences and they have an awful effect on the victim."

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy told the court Harris and the woman were in their Gold Coast home on December 27, 2016 when they argued.

The woman started to look for her keys to leave and Harris struck her on the face and pushed her in to the bench.

Ms Guy said the women kept trying to look for her keys and turned to see Harris holding a sawn-off shotgun.

"She continued to look for her keys and he grabbed her throat and threw her on the couch," she said.

"She struggled and he squeezed and put his hand over her mouth and nose."

Harris threatened suicide and the woman begged him not to.

The court was told the woman went to check on Harris on December 31.

Harris headbutted and punched her until she lost consciousness.

When she woke she fled to her parents.

The court was told Harris was caught during a drug operation in 2017 selling steroids and the drug ice.

Harris also forged a doctor's letter saying he had an eye condition which meant he could not read court documents during trial.

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, told the court Harris had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, ADHD, bipolar and alcohol abuse.

She said Harris turned to drugs after his partner committed suicide.

Harris has spent about four months in pre-sentence custody and in April this year was sentenced to two years prison for drug-related offending.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

