Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue crew peer out of their helicopter while is sits directly above the VMR boat during Wednesday's sea rescue exercise.
RACQ CQ Rescue crew peer out of their helicopter while is sits directly above the VMR boat during Wednesday's sea rescue exercise. Emma Murray
News

Bull tramples elderly man after being spooked

Ashley Pillhofer
by
22nd Mar 2019 7:25 AM | Updated: 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEDICAL crew worked for more than an hour in a rural paddock to stabilise a patient for rescue helicopter transfer after he had been trampled by a bull yesterday.

The 70-year-old Glenella man had been working on a property at Dalrymple Heights near Engella Dam, when a bull he was unloading from a trailer was spooked and charged him.

RACQ CQRescue responded to the incident and flew 100km north-west of Mackay to airlift the man.

A spokeswoman for CQRescue said the helicopter and medical crew which included a doctor and critical care paramedic landed near the property's homestead about 2.30pm and worked immediately to stabilise the man.

The man arrived at Mackay Base Hospital about 4pm in a stable condition but with multiple rib, internal and hand injuries.

bull editors picks severe injuries trample
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mobile 4G phone cell for Fraser Island black spot

    premium_icon Mobile 4G phone cell for Fraser Island black spot

    News Visitors to Central Station Campground on Fraser Island will no longer have to drive to the beach for phone service

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:31 PM
    GALLERY: You've never seen a piece of art like this before

    premium_icon GALLERY: You've never seen a piece of art like this before

    News The piece is currently on display in Hervey Bay.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Fraser Coast local breaking the silence for hearing impaired

    Fraser Coast local breaking the silence for hearing impaired

    Community Judith Raxworthy said residents don't have to live in silence.

    Waste collection costs will rise for Fraser Coast businesses

    premium_icon Waste collection costs will rise for Fraser Coast businesses

    Council News The Queensland Government’s waste levy will start on July 1.