ACCUSED BURGULAR: Liam Jeffrey Chapman is accused with others of casing a residence at Gympie for days before breaking in and stealing over $100,000 in April.
Man co-accused of $100k heist including vintage motorbike

4th Jul 2019 2:00 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
A MAN accused of being one of many men who cased a house days before stealing over $100,000 items, including a vintage motorbike and an imported Nissan sportscar, has been denied bail.

Liam Jeffrey Chapman, 28, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was charged with one count of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Chapman is accused with others of casing a residence at Gympie for days before breaking in and stealing over $100,000 in April.

He said the occupier was away at the time.

Mr Clarke said a vintage motorbike was stolen and an imported Nissan sportscar was crashed after the burglary.

"His fingerprints were found on a cologne bottle inside the victim's walk-in wardrobe," he said.

Mr Clarke said Chapman lied to police saying he was on Fraser Island at the time.

He said Chapman also gave police a different version to another alleged offender as to how Chapman came to be in possession of the victim's shoes.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Chapman attended the Gympie Police Station voluntarily on June 3 for a recorded interview.

He said Chapman had been on a downhill spiral since his mother's death and marriage breakdown in 2016.

Mr King said Chapman had relocated to Rockhampton and started a new job to get away from South East Queensland associates.

He said Chapman disputes the facts of the charge at this stage, saying he was only involved in one trip to the residence.

Chapman was remanded in custody and will next appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on July 15.

