Man comes out of coma, gets in trouble with the law

HAVING recently been in a coma for "self-inflicted burns" Calvin Wayne Miller wasn't thinking properly when he broke the law.

This is what Maryborough Magistrates Court was told yesterday about the frame of mind the convicted drink-driver was in when he was caught behind the wheel of a car without an interlock device at Childers in March.

This was one of the conditions of Miller being allowed to drive.

He was also driving unlicensed.

Miller told the court he had recently came out of a coma.

Miller had since moved from Buxton to Maryborough and said his life was going better.

The court heard he was required to have an interlock device until December 10, 2021.

Miller was fined a total of $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Convictions were recorded.

* Do you need help? Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.