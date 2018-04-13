Man commits one of the 'silliest offences'

DRIVING on the road without a valid licence is one of the "silliest offences" one could commit, according to Magistrate Andrew Sinclair.

But that's exactly what Marcus Luke Edwards did when he decided to take to the road with an expired licence.

Edwards pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without a licence when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates court this week.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Edwards had been stopped by police on Gympie Rd in Tinana about 3am.

There was a female passenger and a small child in the car at the time.

He handed over his licence to police, but he knew it had expired, Snr Const Edwards said.

He couldn't provide police with a renewal receipt.

The court heard Edwards was single with one child.

He helped care for his mother, who was a paraplegic and he was regretful and remorseful that he had driven unlicensed.

The court heard Edwards had a high amount of SPER debt.

"No one with that amount of debt is deterred by a fine," Mr Sinclair said.

"It's one of the silliest offences, you're eligible to hold a licence."

Edwards was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and he was disqualified from driving for three months.