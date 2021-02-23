Menu
Burning car covered in black smoke
Crime

Man committed to stand trial on arson, assault charges

Stuart Fast
23rd Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Lighting a car on fire and a charge of assault has landed a man in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

Jason Casella was charged with arson over the incident which occurred on November 29 last year at Pialba, where he unlawfully set fire to car.

The prosecution tendered several exhibits of evidence against Mr Casella, including witness statements, phone data, triple-zero phone calls, scenes of crime photos and police body worn camera footage.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said Mr Casella was committed for trial in the criminal sittings of the District Court to be held in Hervey Bay at a later date.

Mr Casella was also charged with assault occasioning bodily harm for an unrelated incident on October 30 2020 where he unlawfully assaulted a man.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned until April 1, 2021 for hearing mention.

