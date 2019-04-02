Menu
A GLADSTONE man who threw rocks at his taunting neighbour in a fit of rage has fronted court and been ordered to pay a $1000 fine.
Man cops $1000 fine for assault on singing neighbour

Sarah Barnham
2nd Apr 2019 8:25 AM
A GLADSTONE man who threw rocks at his taunting neighbour in a fit of rage has fronted court and been ordered to pay a $1000 fine.

Stephen Paul Boyd pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of the serious assault of a person over 60.

The 56-year-old had been in an ongoing feud with his West Gladstone neighbour for the past three years over the construction of a fence and retaining wall.

On May 31, 2018 Boyd "snapped".

The court was told both Boyd and his neighbour were in their own yards when the woman began to taunt Boyd.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the woman was singing songs about Boyd calling him a "rapist" and "pedophile".

The court was told the pair had a verbal argument and as the woman walked back to her house Boyd picked up a handful of rocks and threw them at her.

The woman took herself to a medical centre and called police.

Mr Ryan said the context behind the argument was relevant.

He said his client was regularly harassed by the woman.

Mr Ryan said his client built a shed on his property in 2016 and the woman made several complaints to the council and the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

He said Boyd had spent a significant amount of money fighting the complaints in court.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said "every person has their tipping point".

He said Boyd otherwise seemed of good character.

"There is always context to these things," Mr Kinsella said.

"She has also called you names and used such language that can be highly emotive. The descriptive nature of it is abhorrent."

Mr Kinsella told Boyd by throwing the rocks at the woman he had stooped to her level.

"You have resorted to the childish activity of chucking rocks at someone," he said.

Mr Kinsella imposed the $1000 fine but did not record a conviction.

