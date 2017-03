ONE man was arrested and charged after a brawl on Friday night.

Police were called after reports about five or six people were involved in a scuffle on Charlton Esplanade, near the Beach House Hotel, Scarness.

The incident occurred between 6pm and 6.50pm.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with violent behaviour in or in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

He was fined $706.

