Man coughed and sneezed at passengers on flight

A man who assaulted a police officer at Brisbane airport's domestic terminal faced Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday.

Matthew Joseph Houlihan, 53, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police, obstructing police and committing a public nuisance offence.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths said police were sent Gate 32 around 7pm at the Brisbane airport domestic terminal on May 14, 2020, due

to a man behaving abusively and aggressively after arriving from Melbourne.

Ms Griffiths said about 7.12pm, cabin crew reported a man had become aggressive towards other passengers on the flight, called them idiots and was coughing and sneezing in their general direction.

She said on one occasion, the man was observed to pick his nose and gestured as though he was flicking the contents in the direction of other passengers.

Ms Griffiths said cabin crew requested he moved to a seat at the rear of the aircraft and he did so, however, that did not stop numerous passengers from approaching police about his behaviour.

She said upon entering the domestic terminal and being intercepted by police for questioning, Houlihan because highly agitated and hostile.

Ms Griffiths said after a brief conversation, police escorted Houlihan away from the gate towards the QPS COVID-19 checkpoint.

She said as Houlihan walked he began yelling and shouting at police, telling them to "Get f - you c-."

Ms Griffiths said a police officer approached Houlihan and told him to calm down and watch his language as there were children and members of the public present.

She said Houlihan then pushed the officer with his hand to the chest hard enough for the officer to move backwards.

Ms Griffiths said as a result, Houlihan was restrained against a window, handcuffed and advised he was under arrest for assaulting police.

She said a frisk search, Houlihan stomped down hard with his left foot and refused to move it.

Ms Griffiths said the officer repeatedly asked Houlihan to remove his foot, however he did not do so.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead convicted and fined Houlihan $3000 and recorded convictions.

