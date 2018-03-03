Menu
Crime

Man in court for posting photos of ex on Facebook

Annie Perets
by
3rd Mar 2018 6:00 AM

A MAN landed in court for posting photos of himself and his girlfriend on Facebook, after the pair broke up.

The 19-year-old trainee salesman had a domestic violence order against him prohibiting him to from contacting his ex, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

But days after the order was put in place, the Hervey Bay man posted photos online from when couple was together.

The social media post, which tagged the woman, also featured a romantic message.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the man told police he knew what he did was wrong, but made the mistake while grieving the end of the relationship.

His lawyer told the court the teen cancelled all of his social media accounts since the January incident.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge placed him under a reconnaissance of $300, meaning that if he did not reoffend he would be released without penalty.

No conviction was recorded.

