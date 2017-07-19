Tradesman accused of secretly filming up skirts of school girls

A TRADESMAN is accused of preying on school girls, secretly filming up their skirts at local shopping centres.



The 29-year-old Maryborough man has been charged with 45 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy (genital or anal region).



The Chronicle can reveal the man, who is currently before the courts, was arrested after graphic images and videos of females aged between 13 and 19 were allegedly discovered on his phone and Go Pro camera during a police raid.



Officer in Charge of the Child Protection Investigation Unit, Detective Sergeant Melonie Geck, said yesterday many of the images were of girls in their school uniforms.



Six alleged victims had since been notified.



Describing the alleged behaviour as "predatory", Det Sgt Geck said it was "particularly concerning" there were still girls, who she said were filmed on escalators and walking around shopping centres at both Maryborough and Hervey Bay, unaware they had been targeted.



"We tried to identify as many of them as we could," Det Sgt Geck said



"These girls were not aware of being filmed."



The accused was arrested in July last year following the raid. He is currently on bail and is expected to return to court on July 31.

