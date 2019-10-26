Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man coward punched in brutal attack

by ELISE WILLIAMS
26th Oct 2019 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been coward punched while on a night out in Brisbane's popular Riverside precinct.

The man, who police say is aged 20-30 years, was punched in the head just before 10.30pm on Eagle St.

Paramedics attended the scene, where the man was conscious and breathing.

It's understood he lost a substantial amount of blood from his head after the force of the hit knocked him to the ground.

Initial information indicates the person responsible for the attack fled the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses believe the male perpetrator was wearing a black shirt and RM Williams boots. 

More Stories

attack brisbane coward punch crime

Top Stories

    How a M’boro school is helping teens become better drivers

    premium_icon How a M’boro school is helping teens become better drivers

    News ‘You can’t overstate how vital I think it is’

    Steady as she goes for Mariners

    premium_icon Steady as she goes for Mariners

    Sport The first two rounds have proved successful for the Mariners with easy wins over...

    What made council’s list from community panel suggestions

    premium_icon What made council’s list from community panel suggestions

    News See what the council did and didn't support from the community panel