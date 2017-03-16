Man crashes near M’Boro hospital and taken to Bay Hospital

AN AMBULANCE transported a man 31km to Hervey Bay Bay Hospital following a car crash, when the Maryborough Base Hospital was just metres away.

A lack of an appropriate facility at the Maryborough Base Hospital was cited as the reason why.

A 37-year-old man crashed his car on the corner of Neptune St and Reed Ave on Tuesday.

That is exactly opposite the Maryborough hospital.

His injury was a broken arm.

To treat the fracture, a half-hour ambulance cost taxpayers hundreds of dollars.

A QAS spokesperson said the decision to take the man to Hervey Bay was also because he would have needed to be transferred there either way.

"Due to the severity of the arm injury, a decision was made to transport the patient direct to Hervey Bay Hospital where specialist orthopaedic review and surgery was able to be provided," he said.

"Transport direct to Hervey Bay Hospital eliminated a secondary transport which would have been required between Maryborough and Hervey Bay Hospitals."

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokesperson said that Hervey Bay is the only hospital in the region that offers orthopaedic surgery.

The spokesperson said that orthopaedic surgery occurs in a separate area from the emergency department.

"Often after a road trauma, a patient may need a full assessment including a CT scan and may also require emergency orthopaedic surgery, which is available at Hervey Bay Hospital," they said.

"Maryborough Hospital has a fully functional emergency department, including the facilities to treat simple and compound fractures."

PROPOSED UPGRADE AT MARYBOROUGH BASE HOSPITAL

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is rallying for an upgrade of the Maryborough hospital.

Minister for Health Cameron Dick toured the emergency unit earlier this month.

"There are clear pressure there, in what's happening in the emergency department," he said.

Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department is currently undergoing a $44M upgrade.

"We knew Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department has been under pressure so we responded to that," Mr Dick said.

So does this mean the Government will now be responding to Maryborough Base Hospital's emergency department stresses?

"We will take advice on the proposal and work on it with the WBHHS (WIDe Bay Hospital and Health Service) board," Mr Dick said.

"The board will need to make an assessment first of all before we make a decision."

A WBHHS spokesperson said the 37-year-old man was in a stable condition.