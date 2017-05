A HERVEY Bay man crashed his car, left the scene then blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit on Friday evening.

The incident occurred about 5pm.

It is understood the man was involved in a minor crash on Tooth St, Pialba, then left the scene.

Hervey Bay police found the 56-year-old on Old Maryborough Road.

He returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.224.

The man is expected to be charged and will be served a notice to appear in court.