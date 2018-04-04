Menu
Man crashes car into tree in Tiaro

Inge Hansen
by
4th Apr 2018 7:00 PM

A MAN has hit a tree while driving in Tiaro on Wednesday.

The man was driving on Wilson's Rd when he was understood to have hit the tree about 2.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was believed to have sustained shoulder injuries as a result of the crash.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Only one car was involved in the crash and the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not known.

