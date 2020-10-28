Man crashes into M’boro units, throws bottles at owner

AFTER crashing his car into a block of units, a Maryborough man started pelting beer cans and bottles at the complex owner who had come to investigate.

One of the bottles struck the 63-year-old male owner on the leg.

Nathan Thomas Talbot pleaded guilty to one charge of serious assault of a person over 60 when he appeared via videolink in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard on July 30, Talbot had driven into the building structure at a unit complex in John St, Maryborough.

He was later approached by the complex owner, who was attempting to find out more about the crash.

The court heard three full cans of beer and glass bottles were thrown at the victim by Talbot, with one of the bottles striking the man on the thigh.

No medical intervention was required.

Police were called and Talbot was found in his front yard, yelling and screaming, the court heard.

Talbot refused to be interviewed by police, but threatened to kill the victim for going ahead with the complaint, the court heard.

The court heard Talbot had served previous terms of imprisonment for violent offending.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler sentenced Talbot to 10 months in prison.

He would be eligible for parole from November 10, taking into account time already served.