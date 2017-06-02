Man 'crawled to help' after Fraser Is. balcony fall

A MAN in his 30s has been airlifted from Fraser Island after falling from a balcony at the Kingfisher Resort this morning.
The ACT man, who had attended a wedding overnight, fell approximately three metres from a balcony about 10am this morning, suffering injuries to his lower back.
The man crawled into another area in the resort before room service staff found him.
An RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was called to the resort about noon, where he was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.
The man remains in a stable condition.