Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

21yo fighting for life after brawl

by Shiloh Payne
30th Nov 2019 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fight on the Gold Coast.

A 21-year-old man sustained a critical head injury after he was punched and hit his head on the ground at Broadbeach around 2.40am on Saturday.

Police say the man was walking along Surf Pde and became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men and women. The group then followed the man and a fight broke out.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said that a group of seven men and women were being questioned, though no arrests have been made.

A crime scene has been established on the corner of Surf Pde and Margaret Ave.

Police believe the incident was not schoolies related.

More Stories

altercation broadbeach editors picks life-threatening injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worst-case scenario: Drought hits home for our farmers

        premium_icon Worst-case scenario: Drought hits home for our farmers

        News Rainfall totals are well below average, taking a toll on crops and increasing fire danger

        TV stars to front Fraser Coast tourism campaign

        premium_icon TV stars to front Fraser Coast tourism campaign

        News The homegrown heroes will be working on regional promotions

        Power on and off the water with Superboats

        premium_icon Power on and off the water with Superboats

        Community Superboats return to Hervey Bay from today for the final round of the 2019...

        Missing Maryborough man found safe and well

        Missing Maryborough man found safe and well

        Breaking Police search for missing man Bradley Young.