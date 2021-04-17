Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is in a critical condition and a busy exit lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Motorway after a horror motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to a single motorcycle crash in Molendinar on the Gold Coast at 3:49pm.

The motorcyclist, a male whose age is unknown at this time, struck a guard rail on the Nerang North off ramp on the Pacific Motorway according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Paramedics and critical care still remain at the incident.

The exit ramp southbound at Molendinar, Exit 69 Southport Nerang Road, is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Originally published as Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘EXTREMELY LUCKY’: Paramedic shares detail of dingo incident

        Premium Content ‘EXTREMELY LUCKY’: Paramedic shares detail of dingo incident

        News He said this child was “extremely lucky to not sustain worse injuries” as it was believed to be a single dingo and not a pack. QPWS rangers are investigating.

        LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough

        Premium Content LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough

        News Prince Philip arrived at Maryborough in 1973 to present the Duke of Edinburgh...

        FESTIVAL: Opportunity to celebrate rich local heritage

        Premium Content FESTIVAL: Opportunity to celebrate rich local heritage

        News The Maryborough celebration will feature a dozen events, here’s how you can get...

        Store celebrates 150 years in the heritage city

        Premium Content Store celebrates 150 years in the heritage city

        News The unique store takes visitors back in time with its displays.