Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
The incident happened in Thistle St, Lutwyche. (File picture)
News

Man critical after mobile phone ‘explosion’

by Thomas Chamberlin
28th Dec 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an incident involving mobile phones at Lutwyche in Brisbane's north.

A man was found in the car park of a multi-level unit complex in Thistle St following reports of an explosion about 11am.

It was unclear how the man was injured, however police believe he pulled apart or destroyed mobile phones and had also been inhaling drugs.

Emergency services said the man was also drunk and was believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man critical after mobile phone 'explosion'

More Stories

editors picks explosion mobile phone

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Mexican restaurant set for prime Coast site

        Premium Content REVEALED: Mexican restaurant set for prime Coast site

        Business Council grants Christmas wish for new restaurant that will be a first for the Fraser Coast.

        Strong visitor numbers on Coast despite fires, COVID

        Premium Content Strong visitor numbers on Coast despite fires, COVID

        News Accommodation providers are reporting strong numbers

        GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

        Premium Content GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

        News Check out pictures taken at popular pub events

        Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

        Premium Content Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

        News It’s one of two properties recently snapped up by the company.