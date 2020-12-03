Menu
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Man critical after raceway crash

by Cormac Pearson, Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2020 2:13 PM
Specialist crash investigators from the forensic crash unit have been called to the scene of an incident involving a motorcycle at the Lakeside Park Queensland Raceway, which has this morning been shut off to public access.

 

Racers leaving Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, Kurwongbah, after a tack day was cancelled due to a critical incident involving a motor bike crash. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed multiple police units had been called to the raceway about 10.30am, while paramedics revived a call just prior to 10am.

It's understood there was a serious crash involving one man.

Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Races temporarily stopped at the scheduled recreational motorcycle ride day.

According to an event page for the day, the scheduled event is "aimed at providing exciting and fun on track experiences for all riders from first timers through to seasoned track junkies."

More to come

critical injuries editors picks injuries kurwongbah raceway motorcycle crash

