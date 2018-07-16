Man crushed for hours in Gympie region truck crash

Paramedics rushed to a serious truck crash in Tansey overnight.

A TRUCK driver was trapped with crushing leg injuries for two and half hours when the semi-trailer he was driving rolled at Tansey overnight.

The Sunshine Coast driver in his late 40s, was crushed between the driver seat and the dash board after his truck flipped on its side on Kilkivan Tansey Rd just after 11.30pm, Kikivan police sergeant Hans van Kempen said.

Queensland Fire and Rescue workers cut through the roof of the flipped truck where the man was removed from the cabin hours after the crash.

Sgt van Kempen said the man suffered crushing injuries to the legs and other injuries, but remained conscious through the rescue.

He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 3.15am.

A Lifeflight spokesman said the man was very lucky to only received abdominal and limb injuries in the accident.

The refrigerated semi-trailer had been travelling east when it crashed on a left hand bend at the top of the Tansey range, Sgt van Kempen said.

