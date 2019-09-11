Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
News

Man crushed to death at factory

by Sarah McPhee
11th Sep 2019 9:23 AM

A man has died in an industrial accident in western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to a pallet factory in St Marys at 5.40am and found a 30-year-old man suffering serious injuries to his head.

"He was stuck in a piece of machinery," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au, adding that SafeWork NSW will be involved.

A NSW Police spokesman said: "Inquiries revealed a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries on site and died at the scene."

More to come.

More Stories

death editors picks injuries workplace accident

Top Stories

    'The whole place is a tinderbox': Firefighter's warning

    premium_icon 'The whole place is a tinderbox': Firefighter's warning

    News "The whole Fraser Coast is at potential risk, no one area could be singled out."

    Construction kicks off on Maryborough cat retreat

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on Maryborough cat retreat

    News Heavy moving equipment has started construction on the site

    New Bay office precinct timeline revealed

    premium_icon New Bay office precinct timeline revealed

    News The $10M development on Torquay Rd now offers space for 28 offices

    Bringing joy to elderly, one act at a time

    premium_icon Bringing joy to elderly, one act at a time

    News From the stage to local retirement villages.