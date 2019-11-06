Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man crushed to death in work incident

6th Nov 2019 8:45 AM

 

A man has been crushed to death in an horrific workplace accident in Sydney's south west overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Aero Rd in Ingleburn just after 7.30pm last night to reports the man had been seriously injured by a heavy, steel ramp.

Police and paramedics arrived in minutes, shutting down the street and working to free the 57-year-old man.

Emergency services performed CPR on him but he tragically could not be saved.

It's understood a hydraulic ramp on the truck malfunctioned and collapsed on the man, leaving him with critical head injuries.

His colleagues, who witnessed the incident, worked desperately to help him

Safe Work NSW is now investigating the man's death in conjunction with NSW Police.

The man died last night. Picture: 9 News
The man died last night. Picture: 9 News

More Stories

death editors picks sydney workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCILLOR: My mate doesn’t belong in jail

        premium_icon COUNCILLOR: My mate doesn’t belong in jail

        Council News ‘I can’t believe something like this is worth a jail sentence’

        Cashless card debated as regional deal talks continue

        premium_icon Cashless card debated as regional deal talks continue

        News ‘It’s absolutely ridiculous to link the two together’

        POLITICS: Heated debate on aircon continues

        premium_icon POLITICS: Heated debate on aircon continues

        News ‘I welcome Labor’s belated support’