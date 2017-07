A 40-year-old man from New South Wales is in custody in Maryborough after assaulting a woman.

The Woy Woy resident was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident on Bazaar St.

Police were notified about 8.30pm Saturday.

A 42-year-old woman was the alleged victim.

The man, who is being held in custody, will front Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.