Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Crime

Man dead after being stabbed in neck

27th Dec 2019 10:08 AM

A 50-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Newcastle in northern New South Wales overnight.

Police found the man critically injured near a Mayfield intersection after responding to reports of the stabbing about 11.30pm on Thursday.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead on arrival.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road. Picture: Google Maps
A crime scene has been established on Myola Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Waratah Police Station. No charges have been laid.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road, which is being examined by specialist forensic officers.

boxing day death stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Security stepped up to combat caravan park crime

        premium_icon Security stepped up to combat caravan park crime

        News Security measures at Pialba Caravan Park have been beefed up for the remainder of the festive season

        Public artworks capture town’s rich history

        premium_icon Public artworks capture town’s rich history

        News ‘I am getting back to my roots of fine art and uniting community’

        SALES: Boxing Day boost for Fraser Coast retailers

        premium_icon SALES: Boxing Day boost for Fraser Coast retailers

        News Chaos as hundreds of shoppers line up outside stores

        M’boro mural unveiling a proud Butchulla moment

        premium_icon M’boro mural unveiling a proud Butchulla moment

        News ‘The creation of this mural is a tribute to the quiet contribution one Aboriginal...