A Peregian Beach man has died after his car lost control and hit a tree on David Low Way about midnight this morning. Photo: Contributed

A Peregian Beach man has died after his car lost control and hit a tree on David Low Way about midnight this morning. Photo: Contributed

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has died after his car lost control and hit a tree at Peregian Beach this morning.

Queensland Police say preliminary investigations indicate about midnight, the Commodore sedan towing a box trailer lost control along David Low Way.

The Peregian Beach man was declared dead at the scene. Photo: Contributed

The Peregian Beach man, who was the only person in the car, was declared dead at the scene.

The road was cleared and reopened by about 4am.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.