Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dead, another critical after horror crash

by Chris Calcino
15th Mar 2021 6:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN is dead and another is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a horrific crash involving a utility and a hatchback in Townsville.

Police say a 50-year-old local man was killed in the collision between a Volkswagen Amarok and a Mazda 3 at the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St at 2.30am on Monday.

Initial investigations suggested the utility travelled through the intersection when it collided with the Mazda hatchback.

The 50-year-old Townsville man was driving the Mazda 3 and died at the scene.

MORE NEWS

How police brought down ex-bikie boss Lee Undy

Powder on beach 'could be $3m worth of cocaine'

Stab accused was 'wanted' before alleged cop attack

The driver of the Volkswagen Amarok, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were also transported to hospital suffering minor injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as investigations continue. Diversions are in place, however delays are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man dead, another critical after horror crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All aboard: Coast attractions drawing students by busload

        Premium Content All aboard: Coast attractions drawing students by busload

        Business Brisbane students get a taste of Fraser Coast history and heritage on bus tours.

        What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        Premium Content What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        News “It’s amazing to see this support today, to see Maryborough come together,” says...

        Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        Premium Content Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        News An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the...

        Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        Premium Content Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        News A man was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police when he was busted with...