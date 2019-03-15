Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
Crime

Man dead, axe seized and 75-year-old questioned

by Mitchell van Homrigh
15th Mar 2019 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a fight in Sydney's west with investigators seizing an axe after the bloody altercation.

NSW Police were called to the Cabramatta West address at 8.45pm on Thursday after reports of two men fighting following a motor vehicle collision.

The body of a 59-year-old man found with a serious wound to his head at Sydney Luker Rd. He died at the scene.

A second man, aged 75, was brought into custody at Fairfield Police station for questioning.

He was later being taken to Liverpool Hospital for an unrelated medical condition before returning back to the police station early Friday morning.

An axe was seized and police confirmed the pair were known to each other.

A crime scene has been established and detectives from Fairfield City Police Command have started an investigation.

 

.

More Stories

axe attack crime sydney

Top Stories

    Teacher's school trip to paradise becomes a nightmare

    premium_icon Teacher's school trip to paradise becomes a nightmare

    Travel Hervey Bay maths teacher loses compensation fight over shoulder injured in Vanuatu

    • 15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Simple tips for making Fraser Coast businesses profitable

    premium_icon Simple tips for making Fraser Coast businesses profitable

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets

    • 15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Drama business keeps mum and daughter on their toes

    premium_icon Drama business keeps mum and daughter on their toes

    Business Hard work pays off as Fraser Coast business stays ahead of the pack

    • 15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM