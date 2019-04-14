Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dead, children hurt, in three-car highway crash

by Campbell Gellie
14th Apr 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man died, two children are in a serious condition and another person was trapped in the wreckage of a three-car crash on the Pacific Highway north of Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

"The male driver of one vehicle died at the scene," a police statement read.

"Another driver remains trapped in one of the other vehicles."

A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS
A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS

 

The crash happened just after 2pm.

Seven ambulance crews and two rescue helicopters attended at the Nerong scene, just north of Port Stephens.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two children, eight and 10, were taken to John Hunter Hospital, both in serious condition.

"One patient was trapped and extricated while another is still trapped," she said.

The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway near Nerong was closed and motorists were warned to avoid the area.

crash editors picks nsw pacific hwy

Top Stories

    Rain shouldn't dampen Easter weekend fun

    premium_icon Rain shouldn't dampen Easter weekend fun

    Weather A wet Easter has been forecast for the Fraser Coast with light showers expected to hit Hervey Bay and Maryborough from today

    • 14th Apr 2019 5:39 PM
    EXCLUSIVE: Council to award tender for aviation precinct

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Council to award tender for aviation precinct

    Council News A special meeting has been organised by the council in Hervey Bay

    'Florida of Australia': New lifestyle village takes shape

    premium_icon 'Florida of Australia': New lifestyle village takes shape

    Property 90 per cent of the first stage has been sold

    Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    premium_icon Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    Crime He told police officers he would kill her a day earlier.