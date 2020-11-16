Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
Crime

Man dead in Sydney stabbing

by Erin Lyons
16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing death of a man in Sydney's northwest on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Budgeree Road, Toongabbie, about 10.30pm where they found a 49-year-old man in the front yard of a home suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.

He died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News
A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News

The homicide squad has been called in and a crime scene was established.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Wentworth Avenue is closed in both directions between Ballandella and Barangaroo roads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man dead in Sydney stabbing

A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News
A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News

More Stories

Show More
death stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: The 2020 Hervey Bay 100

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: The 2020 Hervey Bay 100

        News All the action from this Sunday’s triathlon competitions.

        HEATING UP: What fireys want you to know going into summer

        Premium Content HEATING UP: What fireys want you to know going into summer

        News With days starting to heat up, the region is being urged to prepare.

        Meet the couple keeping valuable history alive

        Premium Content Meet the couple keeping valuable history alive

        News “I’m proud to keep it alive,” says wartime re-enactor.

        WATCH: Dramatic arrest of M’boro murder suspect

        Premium Content WATCH: Dramatic arrest of M’boro murder suspect

        Crime 38-year-old charged overnight with Maryborough murder