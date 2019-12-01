Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dead, two rescued after boat capsized

by AAP
1st Dec 2019 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM

 

A man has died and two people have been rescued after a boat capsized off Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Emergency services were called to Long Reef off Anzac Parade, Collaroy, after 9am on Sunday following reports a boat had overturned.

Three people were thrown into the water.

The boat capsized at Long Reef. Picture: 7News
The boat capsized at Long Reef. Picture: 7News

 

Long Reef, in Sydney's Northern Beaches.
Long Reef, in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Police from Northern Beaches Police Area Command attended, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in the water. He is yet to be formally identified.

A man, 33, and boy, 13, were rescued from the rocks nearby and were being assessed by paramedics.

It is understood the older man and child were wearing life jackets.

Police attended the scene. Picture: 7 News.
Police attended the scene. Picture: 7 News.

More Stories

capsize death editors picks fatality tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather

        premium_icon Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather

        Sport Today’s superboat race to be held at Hervey Bay has been cancelled.The Superboats race control advised that due to deteriorating sea conditions and in consideration...

        Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

        premium_icon Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

        Breaking Superboat race cancelled after dramatic fire hits competitor.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Worst-case scenario: Drought hits home for our farmers

        premium_icon Worst-case scenario: Drought hits home for our farmers

        News Rainfall totals are well below average, taking a toll on crops and increasing fire...