Man denies threatening Bundy Optus staff with syringe

A MAN has been granted bail after denying he threatened staff at a telecommunications store with a syringe.

Guy James Weldon, 25, faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was charged with failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect to a syringe or needle and threatening violence.

Bail was opposed by the police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen.

The court heard Weldon allegedly went to the Optus store at Stockland Bundaberg to use a device to message a friend, asking them to pick him up.

While at the store, Weldon allegedly used a syringe to threaten staff saying he'd stab someone with it.

Weldon's lawyer Gavin James told the court his client made full disclosure with police about having the syringe in his possession.

Mr James said his client denied allegations of saying he was going to stab someone with the needle.

He said Weldon instructed that he did use ice from time to time but was not addicted to the drug.

The court heard Weldon had recently moved to the area and had obtained work picking fruit.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney considered the bail request and submission's from Mr James before making his decision.

"He's got a concerning history, but he hasn't been caught in 12 months," he said.

Weldon was granted bail, but with the conditions he must report to police twice a week and isn't allowed to go to Stockland Bundaberg.

His matters were adjourned to be heard again later this month.