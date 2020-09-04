Menu
Man destroys door after being told he couldn’t buy car

Carlie Walker
4th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
POLICE were called to a disturbance in Maryborough when a man became agitated after his mother refused to give him a bank card to buy a car.

Matthew James Hatch, 23, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week charged with wilful damage.

The court heard after he was refused the bank card, Hatch destroyed a door.

When police arrived, he was co-operative, the court was told.

Hatch had an intellectual disability, the court was told, and had been diagnosed with ADHD.

He was single and working as a trolley collector.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler advised Hatch to find a way to deal with stress.

"I suspect you have better things to do with your money than give it to the government," he said.

Hatch was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

