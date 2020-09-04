Man destroys door after being told he couldn’t buy car
POLICE were called to a disturbance in Maryborough when a man became agitated after his mother refused to give him a bank card to buy a car.
Matthew James Hatch, 23, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week charged with wilful damage.
The court heard after he was refused the bank card, Hatch destroyed a door.
When police arrived, he was co-operative, the court was told.
Hatch had an intellectual disability, the court was told, and had been diagnosed with ADHD.
He was single and working as a trolley collector.
Magistrate Kurt Fowler advised Hatch to find a way to deal with stress.
"I suspect you have better things to do with your money than give it to the government," he said.
Hatch was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.