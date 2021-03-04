Menu
Shane Hunter was detained by police, but escaped after stepping outside for a smoke. Photo: File
Man detained by police escapes on smoke break

Stuart Fast
4th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Leaving an address after being detained by police landed a man in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Shane Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a police order and one count of possess utensils stemming from the incident.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said at approximately 8:10 pm on June 25 2020, police were called to home on the Esplanade, Torquay in relation to a disturbance.

They located Mr Hunter on arrival and while at the address, police noticed he hid a bong in a television cabinet.

"He was detained at the residence in relation to the bong but asked if he could have a smoke and walked outside and left the address," Sergeant Harwood said.

"On January 27 he was located by police ... he was advised he was wanted for questioning in relation to leaving the address and he voluntarily attended the station for an interview.

"He said... he left the address while police were there but he did not recall being told he was detained. Body-worn camera footage revealed that he was detained at the address."

Defence Lawyer Kade Eames said when Hunter was detained by police on the second occasion he was very cooperative and admitted to committing the crimes of which he was charged.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Hunter's early pleas of guilty and imposed one fine for both offences.

He was fined $450 and the bong was forfeited.

