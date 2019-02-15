Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
News

Man dies after argument over dog attack

by Greg Stolz
15th Feb 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man has died from a "medical episode" after an argument erupted over his dog attacking a neighbour.

A woman aged in her 50s was bitten by the dog on Kenyon Road at Southport just after 11am today.

The attack is believed to have sparked an argument with the dog's owner, a man in his 60s, who suffered a 'medical episode' and died.

Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams


The woman was assessed by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

Gold Coast City Council officers have seized the dog, a Staffordshire terrier cross.

"Officers have seized a dog as part of the investigation and are assisting police with their enquiries," a council spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating.

editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Gympie Kayaker says Mary River crocodile followed him

    premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie Kayaker says Mary River crocodile followed him

    News 'I heard the noise and I thought something was coming to get me. I'm never coming back down again.'

    • 15th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
    Special $1 sport digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 sport digital subscription offer

    Sport Access to Queensland's best sports journalism and free tickets

    Fraser Coast students to take part in USC orientation

    premium_icon Fraser Coast students to take part in USC orientation

    Education More than 200 students will take part in the events.