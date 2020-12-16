Menu
News

Man dies after being hit by own car

by Melissa Iaria
16th Dec 2020 3:30 PM

A man has died after being hit by his own vehicle in central Victoria.

Police believe the man was struck by his own vehicle in the driveway of a property on Cleary Street, Seymour, about 5.20am on Wednesday.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Police and emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was home at the property when the incident unfolded.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

