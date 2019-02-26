Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 52-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the waters of Agnes Water main beach yesterday.
A 52-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the waters of Agnes Water main beach yesterday. Paul Braven GLA301215AGNES
News

Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
26th Feb 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES have confirmed a man has died in a drowning incident in Agnes Water.

A 52-year-old Deception Bay man was located unconscious in the water about 4.45pm yesterday at Agnes Water main beach, off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Road.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics performed CPR however the patient died at the scene.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Craig Holden said early indications from bystanders suggested the man may have suffered a medical episode while surfing.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

agnes water drowning incident main beach man dies queensland ambulance service queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Chopping board used as a weapon in attack on girlfriend

    premium_icon Chopping board used as a weapon in attack on girlfriend

    Crime The drawn out assault was captured on audio as the woman hit record on a phone when her partner showed signs of turning violent.

    REVEALED: Fraser Coast's $13 million infrastructure wishlist

    premium_icon REVEALED: Fraser Coast's $13 million infrastructure wishlist

    Council News The council will vote on the list at the next meeting

    ROAD RULES: Fraser Coast experiencing roundabout rage

    premium_icon ROAD RULES: Fraser Coast experiencing roundabout rage

    News “People don’t know how to signal,” she said.

    Dirt karts smoke up the track at Maryborough

    premium_icon Dirt karts smoke up the track at Maryborough

    Sport It is the club's fastest growing category.