Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man killed in quarry accident

4th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

A MAN has died after falling into machinery at a quarry in South Australia.

Emergency services were called to the quarry near Cannawigara, about 10km north east of Bordertown, just after 10.30am on Monday morning after receiving reports of an industrial accident.

It is understood a 43-year-old man from the Murray Mallee area fell into machinery and died at the scene.

Safework SA have been advised of the death and are investigating.

Police will be preparing a report for the coroner.

More Stories

editors picks quarry south australia worksite accident

Top Stories

    SHOCK: Advocates angered by island dingo deaths

    premium_icon SHOCK: Advocates angered by island dingo deaths

    News She said Eurong Beach was a known hotspot for interactions with dingoes.

    • 4th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    Toby powers on to national title in Devonport

    premium_icon Toby powers on to national title in Devonport

    Sport Fraser Coast triathlete Powers is the new Australia Youth Champion

    • 4th Mar 2019 4:55 PM
    BOOK SALE: Bag yourself a bargain for a buck

    premium_icon BOOK SALE: Bag yourself a bargain for a buck

    Whats On Book sale where everything is $1 or less.

    • 4th Mar 2019 4:35 PM