Man dies after ‘fight’ with homeowner

A man has died after he was physically confronted by a homeowner in Melbourne's southeast.

Victoria Police were called by a woman who saw the man "acting suspiciously" in the front yard of her home on Gladstone Rd in Dandenong North about 5am.

"The woman's partner confronted the man and followed him to Carlton Rd where a physical altercation took place," police said in a statement about midday.

"The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the fight and was conveyed to hospital where he died several hours later."

A trespasser has died in hospital after a violent confrontation in Dandenong north. Homicide detective have now taken over the investigation. The man was loitering around a property and the occupant inside confronted him.

The intersecting suburban streets are lined with houses and a secondary college is also nearby.

The male occupant of the home was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Ambulance Victoria said they were called at about 5.30am and two patients were taken to hospital.

"One was in a serious condition, one was in a stable condition," he said.

Police said homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of the seriously injured man.

"I heard some swear words, I opened the curtain, I saw nothing but then I saw an ambulance," Carlton resident Jimmy Nguyen told The Herald Sun.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.