Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene. Picture: Twitter/@briannatravers
Police at the scene. Picture: Twitter/@briannatravers
Crime

Man dies after ‘fight’ with homeowner

by Sarah McPhee
2nd Dec 2019 2:03 PM

A man has died after he was physically confronted by a homeowner in Melbourne's southeast.

Victoria Police were called by a woman who saw the man "acting suspiciously" in the front yard of her home on Gladstone Rd in Dandenong North about 5am.

"The woman's partner confronted the man and followed him to Carlton Rd where a physical altercation took place," police said in a statement about midday.

"The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the fight and was conveyed to hospital where he died several hours later."

The intersecting suburban streets are lined with houses and a secondary college is also nearby.

The male occupant of the home was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Ambulance Victoria said they were called at about 5.30am and two patients were taken to hospital.

"One was in a serious condition, one was in a stable condition," he said.

Police said homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of the seriously injured man.

"I heard some swear words, I opened the curtain, I saw nothing but then I saw an ambulance," Carlton resident Jimmy Nguyen told The Herald Sun.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highest honour awarded for first time in 45 years

        premium_icon Highest honour awarded for first time in 45 years

        News It has been 45 years since a someone from Hervey Bay has received the Queen’s Guide Award

        UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Children among six hospitalised after serious crash

        Breaking Six people, including two children, have been hospitalised

        LOTTO WIN: Fraser Coast couple's big prize

        premium_icon LOTTO WIN: Fraser Coast couple's big prize

        News "My wife was scared it wasn’t real"

        Sex abuse victim wants tougher sentence for attacker

        premium_icon Sex abuse victim wants tougher sentence for attacker

        News A sex abuse survivor is fighting for tougher sentences